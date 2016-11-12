Rs. 10 lakh seized in Aravakurichi

: Election officials on Friday seized Rs. 10 lakh during a vehicle check at Othamanthurai near Chinna Dharapuram in Aravakurichi constituency.
The seizure was made when a Static Surveillance Team intercepted a car at the check-post specifically erected for checking vehicles that enter the Aravakurichi constituency.
The team members found Rs.10 lakh in the car. Though the occupant of the car, R. Mani of Karur, claimed that he was carrying the cash to pay for the fuel bills of his lorries, he did not possess necessary documents.
On information, a group of income-tax officials, who have been camping in Aravakurichi constituency to monitor transportation of unaccounted money, rushed to the spot and conducted an enquiry with Mr. Mani.
Since he could not produce documents to prove his claim, the Returning Officer S. Saifudeen issued an order to deposit the cash in the sub-treasury at Aravakurichi.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor