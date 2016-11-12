Rs. 10 lakh seized in Aravakurichi

: Election officials on Friday seized Rs. 10 lakh during a vehicle check at Othamanthurai near Chinna Dharapuram in Aravakurichi constituency.

The seizure was made when a Static Surveillance Team intercepted a car at the check-post specifically erected for checking vehicles that enter the Aravakurichi constituency.

The team members found Rs.10 lakh in the car. Though the occupant of the car, R. Mani of Karur, claimed that he was carrying the cash to pay for the fuel bills of his lorries, he did not possess necessary documents.

On information, a group of income-tax officials, who have been camping in Aravakurichi constituency to monitor transportation of unaccounted money, rushed to the spot and conducted an enquiry with Mr. Mani.

Since he could not produce documents to prove his claim, the Returning Officer S. Saifudeen issued an order to deposit the cash in the sub-treasury at Aravakurichi.