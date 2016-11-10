Rs. 1.13-cr. aid given in Ramnad, Sivaganga

Collectors of the two districts distributed welfare assistance to the tune of Rs. 1.13 crore to 504 beneficiaries on behalf of various departments at mass contact programmes held in the districts on Wednesday.

At the mass contact programme held at Sirukambaiyur village in Thiruvadanai taluk, Ramanathapuram Collector S. Natarajan distributed welfare assistance amounting to Rs 1.04 crore to 376 beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries included differently abled persons, who were given wheelchairs and hearing aids, and aged people who were given old-age pension under social protection scheme. The Collector also distributed house site pattas to 65 beneficiaries and assistance to farmers under Uzhavar Padukappu Thittam.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Mr. Natarajan said the mass contact programme involving officials of all departments was organised in villages every month to provide government welfare assistance to the people at their doorsteps. It was also aimed at providing instant relief to their grievances, he said.

The programme helped the officials know well the problems in villages and provide basic amenities to them, he said. The Collector gave administrative sanction to take up 10 different works at Sirukambaiyur village at total cost of Rs. 76 lakh.

Sivaganga Collector S. Malarvizhi distributed welfare assistance to the tune of Rs. 10 lakh to 128 beneficiaries at the mass contact programme at Puliyal in Devakottai taluk. She appealed to the people to be aware of the welfare schemes and avail themselves of the benefits.