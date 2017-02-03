Tamil Nadu

Rotary award presented to N. Murali

An important attribute for a person representing any particular industrial body should be to focus on promoting the larger cause of the industry than of the individual organisation that the person represents, N. Murali, Co Chairman of Kasturi and Sons, said on Wednesday.

He was given the ‘For the Sake of Honor award’ by the Rotary Club of Guindy on Thursday. In his acceptance speech, Mr. Murali said it was a recognition of the contribution of The Hindu which has upheld its reputation, trust, objectivity and authenticity, as reflected in the faith reimposed by the readers and advertisers in the paper.

Mr. Murali, pointing out his commitment to the promotion of arts as president of the Music Academy, advised those involved with social organisations to take their task seriously and with unwavering commitment. It would be best to quit when the commitment starts waning.

Rotarian and film producer Abirami Ramanathan said the prestige of the award has risen by presenting it to Mr. Murali. He also appreciated the dental care provided by the Rotary Club of Guindy.

Bharatnatyam exponent C.V. Chandrasekar also spoke on the occasion.

