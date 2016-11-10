Rich tributes paid to Raja Raja Chola I

Speakers recalled the glory of King Raja Raja Chola I during the 1031st birth anniversary celebration, Sathaya Vizha, even as special rituals were held to mark the occasion at the Sri Brihadeeswarar Temple (Big Temple) that he constructed more than 1,000 year back. A local holiday had been declared in Thanjavur on account of the festivities.

Collector A. Annadurai led the residents in paying tributes to the great Chola king by garlanding his statue adjacent to the Big Temple. Meanwhile, special abishekam was performed to Lord Brihadeewarar and Goddess Brihannayaki with 48 ingredients and commodities. More than 50 Sivachariyars and 30 Oduvars were honoured with vastram, among other items. Oduvars rendered Thirumurai and went in a procession through four main streets of the town to commemorate the efforts of Raja Raja Chola in compiling the religious hymns of Saivite savants through Nambiandar Nambi.

Sri Ayyappa Swamigal from Chennai, hereditary trustee and Senior Prince Babaji Raje Bhosle, Joint Commissioner of HR and CE Department Kumaradurai, Deputy Director of Art and Culture R. Gunasekaran and Tourism Officer Rajasekar were present.