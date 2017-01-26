Return of the native at Elk Hill thrills ecologists

Indigenous species of ‘shola’ trees are making a remarkable comeback at the Elk Hill in Udhagamandalam, bringing back with them the lost wildlife like the Nilgiri langur, gaur, barking deer and even leopards.

The hill was planted with exotic tree species such as eucalyptus and wattle a few decades ago, which had pushed out the wildlife. However, with a little help from the Forest Department that had reintroduced a few shola varieties on Elk Hill, the indigenous flora is making an astounding comeback, gradually overcoming their more invasive counterparts.

R. Thirugnanasambandam, a temple priest at the Elk Hill Murugan Temple, said that after the invasive tree species had taken over the hill, a small stream that used to run from the top of the hill and through the temple had dried up.

Conservationists and environmentalists are all in agreement that trees such as eucalyptus and wattle are heavy consumers of water, which could account for streams running dry in parts of the Nilgiris. The regeneration of shola species, combined with the removal of invasives, could help replenish streams and other water sources in the Nilgiris.

“I have lived here for the last 25 years, and I can see that the shola trees are returning. We need to preserve these trees, and hopefully, the stream will also return,” Mr. Thirugnanasambandam added.

The rejuvenation of the indigenous trees on Elk Hill has brought back birds and other wildlife to the hill, with frequent spotting of scores of gaur, Nilgiri langur, wild boar and barking deer. There have also been reports of a leopard making rounds on the hill, highlighting how the shola forests also form the basis of a rich local ecosystem.

N. Mohanraj, an environmentalist, told The Hindu that signs that indigenous species of trees reasserting themselves in the local ecology were prevalent throughout the Western Ghats.

“The Elk Hill reserve forest forms part of a contiguous habitat for wildlife as it provides a connective corridor for wildlife at Cairn Hill, Doddabetta and the Segur Plateau, and Mukurthi. We can see that the regeneration of shola trees is happening naturally across the Western Ghats. But to expedite this process, the forest department can use girdling techniques to weed out exotic tree species and help the shola forests regenerate further and faster,” he said.

Elk Hill was previously a patch of pristine grassland with rocky outcrops, but the introduction of exotic tree species had fundamentally altered the character of the soil make-up. “While the restoration of the shola is a very positive sign, we should also be looking at techniques to get grasslands to grow in the Nilgiris, while preserving the few existing patches,” Mr. Mohanraj added.