Residents seek action against encroachers

Several residents of Kuttipalayam hamlet in Bhavani taluk approached the district administration on Monday seeking action against encroachers of Public Works Department property.

The encroachers had not only removed survey stone markers placed by the district administration, but had also fenced the area illegally, they complained.

The survey stone markers were placed during August this year following a petition submitted earlier by the villagers about the encroachment. District Collector S. Prabakar assured the villagers of speedy action.