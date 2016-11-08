Residents drop agitation plan

Residents of Periyaolapalayam, who boycotted Lok Sabha polls in 2014, on Monday threatened to go on agitation as their demands for improvement of roads for which they fought for past many years were yet to be addressed.
They, along with CPI (M) members and residents of a few other hamlets, all under Vadukapalayam panchayat, planned to commence 60-hour relay fast.
People from Periyaolapalayam wanted black-top roads to connect the place with the nearest hamlet, situated 1.6 km away.
Similarly, the residents of Mutharayar and Adi Dravidar colonies demanded public toilets for women.
Officials, who arrived on the spot just before the agitation was to start, assured them that their grievances would be redressed. Hearing this, the residents dispersed.
