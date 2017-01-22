Tamil Nadu

Remove bulls from list of animals banned for exhibition: Stalin

DMK working president M.K. Stalin said removing bulls from the list of animals banned for performance alone would give a permanent solution to the jallikattu issue, though he welcomed the passing of the ordinance for conducting the traditional sport.

Addressing a fast observed by DMK MPs and MLAs in support of jallikattu, he said the students’ protest would go down in the history as the ‘Marina Revolution’.

“The Centre could have promulgated an ordinance without allowing the anger of the people from snowballing into a statewide movement. But it is unfortunate that situation in Tamil Nadu has come to such a pass that people’s aspirations are never taken seriously,” he said. Recalling his promise to the youth of Alanganallur that he would protest for jallikattu, Mr Stalin said he had even suggested that Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam take with him the representatives of students and political parties to meet the Prime Minister.

“But our request was not heeded,” he said.

Reacting to Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M. Thambidurai’s allegation that the DMK was responsible for the ban on jallikattu, he said DMK leader M. Karunanidhi made a youth taming the bull as a logo of party organ, Murasoli, 75 years ago. “He is politicising the issue without understand the truth,” he said.

 

