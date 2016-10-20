Tamil Nadu

Relative held for murder of woman

The October 13 murder of R. Guruvammal (54) at Sevalpatti near here has been solved with the arrest of her relative V. Saravanapandian (44) of Allampatti.

The stolen jewels of over seven sovereigns were recovered from his house and a finance company where it was pledged, Superintendent of Police R. Rajarajan said. The police also recovered a knife used to murder the lone woman.

The SP said Saravanapandian was a relative of Guruvammal’s husband Ramaiah (56), an employee of Income Tax office in Madurai. He had borrowed heavily after suffering huge debts in his business. Hence Saravanapandian planned to rob his aunt as she lived alone and had a good number of jewels. “We zeroed in on Saravanapandian among the list of people who had visited her house in the recent days. While others were interrogated, he alone was absconding,” Mr. Rajarajan said.

