Regulations for Thevar jayanthi

Virudhunagar district administration has laid down regulations for those going to Pasumpon to pay their homage to freedom fighter, U. Muthuramalinga Thevar, on his 109th birth anniversary and 54th death anniversary on October 28, 29 and 30.

After chairing a meeting with district officials including the Superintendent of Police, M. Rajarajan, the Virudhunagar Collector, A. Sivagnanam, said that people would be allowed not be allowed to go to Pasumpon in hired cars, lorrys, tractors and two-wheelers.

They would be allowed only in their own cars since the Ramanathapuram Collector has invoked Prohibitory Orders under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

The vehicles should proceed only in the routes permitted by the police and shold not carry weapons, liquor bottles and crackers. People should not carry any banners or flags that would incite caste and communal tension.

Permitted routes

Vehicles proceeding to Pasumpon from Sattur, Rajapalayam, Srivilliputtur, Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli should go through Aruppukottai-Gandhi Nagar junction, Ramalinga Mill, Kalloorani, M. Reddiyapatti, Mandapa Salai, Kanavilakku, Kamudi and Pasumpon and return through the same route.

People going from Aviyur, Kariyapatti, Mallankinaru, Kalkurichi should go through Kalkurichi, Palayampatti By-Pass Road, Gandhi Nagar and proceed through the same route permitted for vehicles coming from Sattur and other places.

Vehicles from Tiruchuli should go through Ramalinga Mill, Kalloorani, Kanavilakku, Kilamarathupatti, Kamuthi and Pasumpon and return on the same route. The owner of the vehicle that has been issued pass by the district police should be present in the vehilce and carry all documents necessary for the vehicles. Additional bus facilities have been made to Pasumpon on October 29 and 30, the statement said.

No flex boards or public address system would be permitted on the said routes on these days.