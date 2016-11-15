Regulated disbursement of cash continues

For the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, people, particularly small and tiny traders, bore the brunt of demonetisation.

Although crowds in front of banks and ATMs were less on Sunday, people were dissatisfied as there was limited availability of Rs.100 currency notes at banks. Withdrawal was subjected to a maximum of Rs.4,000 a customer and they got 20 notes of Rs.100 and two currencies of Rs.2,000. Even after withdrawing money, most customers were not satisfied as they could not utilise the Rs.2,000 currency for meeting their pressing expenses.

No bank has reported deposit of bulk amount of old cash so far in the district.