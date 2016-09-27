Tamil Nadu

Red sanders smugglers held in AP

The combing operation conducted by Red Sanders Anti Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) in the Seshachalam Hills resulted in a minor skirmish at the Akkanna Dhona area near Mungilipattu of Chandragiri Mandal, here on Monday.

According to official sources, a team led by RSI Bhaskar was confronted by nearly 40 smugglers, who were allegedly transporting red sanders logs from the interiors of the forest.

When the team confronted them, they began raining sticks and stones on the party. One constable Hari Krishna sustained a head injury. The officials warned them to surrender and opened fire in air.

This smugglers abandoned the logs and fled into the forests. However, the combing party managed to nab four of them, reportedly hailing from Javadi Hills areas of Tamil Nadu and seized 33 logs.

Additional teams have been mobilised to nab the remaining who have fled from the spot. The logs were tied together, by the operatives, with the help of bamboo for easy transportation.

