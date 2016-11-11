A private recruitment camp will be held at the District Employment Exchange on November 11. Collector M. Asia Mariam said that private companies from various regions would be participating in the camp to recruit candidates in the areas of marketing, supervisor, manager, computer operator, typist, accountant, cashier and mechanic. Candidates, who had completed diploma, degree or possess other qualifications, could participate in the camp. Interested should be present in the office at 11 a.m. on the day, she added.