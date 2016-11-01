Real beneficiaries did not get free goats: villagers

Braving rain, petitioners from a few villages thronged the Collectorate here on Monday morning, condemning irregularities in distribution of free goats to the right beneficiaries, denial of bank loan to milk producers and erratic supply of drinking water. Men and women from Avichipatti village alleged irregularities in distribution of free goats. Revenue officials had identified the beneficiaries without following government guidelines. Genuine beneficiaries had been left out. The goats were supposed to be given to farm labourers and destitute women. But several beneficiaries owned agricultural lands, they said.

Earlier, in 2012 also, genuine beneficiaries were left out. But the then Collector intervened and helped them get free goats. Once again, the officials had violated guidelines now, the villagers said. “We have appealed to Collector T.G. Vinay to identify genuine beneficiaries and prepare a new list for distribution of freebies,” stated S. Selvi, a woman from Avichipatti, in a petition submitted to the Collector.