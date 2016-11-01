Tamil Nadu

Real beneficiaries did not get free goats: villagers

“Identify genuine beneficiaries and prepare a new list for distribution of freebies”

Braving rain, petitioners from a few villages thronged the Collectorate here on Monday morning, condemning irregularities in distribution of free goats to the right beneficiaries, denial of bank loan to milk producers and erratic supply of drinking water. Men and women from Avichipatti village alleged irregularities in distribution of free goats. Revenue officials had identified the beneficiaries without following government guidelines. Genuine beneficiaries had been left out. The goats were supposed to be given to farm labourers and destitute women. But several beneficiaries owned agricultural lands, they said.

Earlier, in 2012 also, genuine beneficiaries were left out. But the then Collector intervened and helped them get free goats. Once again, the officials had violated guidelines now, the villagers said. “We have appealed to Collector T.G. Vinay to identify genuine beneficiaries and prepare a new list for distribution of freebies,” stated S. Selvi, a woman from Avichipatti, in a petition submitted to the Collector.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 12:55:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Real-beneficiaries-did-not-get-free-goats-villagers/article16086595.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY