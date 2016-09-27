Readers’ Mail (Dindigul)

Shift bus stand

Traffic congestion along the narrow roads surrounding the bus stand in Srivilliputhur is alarmingly high due to the plying of increased number of vehicles, besides encroachment by hawkers and haphazard parking of vehicles. This causes frequent traffic snarls. Proposals had been prepared by the local administration for shifting the bus stand to a suitable site. Unfortunately, they were not implemented even after many years for lack of administrative persuasion. And it is high time the district administration took early action for shifting the bus stand to a convenient location to put an end to the traffic menace.

K. Muthusamy,

Srivilliputhur

Silambu Express

The Southern Railway is operating Silambu Express twice weekly from Chennai to Manamadurai. There is always extra rush in the train. Now the old coaches have been replaced with new ones. The train is now operated with 13 reserved compartments, five A/c coaches and two general compartments. Earlier, it had four general compartments. Now the passengers are facing difficulty as the number of general coaches has come down to two. I request the railway authorities to add more general compartments.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

GH mortuary

In Ramanathapuram district headquarters hospital, the air-conditioning system at the mortuary is reportedly not in working condition. It is further reported that very bad smell emanates from the mortuary due to failure of air-conditioners. This is a serious matter of concern since a number of dead bodies are handled here. I appeal to the Collector to bestow special attention on this issue and take appropriate remedial measures on a war footing.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram