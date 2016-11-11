Rally flagged off

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) began its countrywide Kisan Sangarsh Jatha and Delhi Chalo rally from here on Thursday.

Flagging off the rally near Gandhi Mandapam, K. Varadarajan of AIKS flayed the Modi government for dividing the people on religious line. Ashok Dhawale of AIKS said that over 3.5 lakh farmers had committed suicide during the UPA regime.

It has risen to 40 per cent after the Modi government came to power.

P. Shanmugam, State secretary, AIKS, urged the government to lift the Private Forest Act in force in Kanniyakumari district and implementation of Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 before December 10, failing which, the AIKS along with the Tamil Nadu Tribals Association would lay siege to St. George Fort in Chennai on December 15.

Former CPI(M) MLA, CPI (M) district secretary N. Murugesan, among others, participated. J. Simon Cylaz, district president, AIKS presided.