Rains lash Thoothukudi

Rains lashed Thoothukudi and many parts of the district late on Wednesday evening. It started raining around 8 p.m. and continued for nearly an hour.

The sky remained overcast throughout Thursday.

Low lying areas alongside Palayamkottai Road, VE Road, WGC Road and George Road were waterlogged. Not only people, but farmers, who anticipated showers following the onset of the North-east monsoon, were delighted.

Joint Director of Agriculture, P. Vanniarajan told The Hindu that pulses and millets would normally be cultivated on rainfed tracts such as Kovilpatti, Kayathar, Ottapidaram, Vilathikulam and Pudur. Millets are expected to be raised on around 40,000 hectares and pulses on 90,000 hectares this year.

He said the monsoon was late this year for by this time the farmers would have witnessed a 30-day crop.

But still, farmers are hopeful for a good spell of rainfall in the coming days. Pre-monsoon sowing of crops, including pulses on 70,000 hectares and maize on 25,000 hectares has been completed. Further, he said the farmers should be aware of the crop insurance scheme and contribute premium towards the scheme to insure their crops in time.

Forms were being given through the primary agriculture cooperative societies and also in all banks for the crop insurance scheme.

Rainfall recorded

Sathankulam received the highest amount of rainfall with a record of 47 mm. Rainfall recorded in mm in other rain gauge stations –Kovilpatti 1, Ottapidaram-20, Srivaikuntam -17, Thoothukudi -18, Tiruchendur-35, Vilathikulam -1, Kayathar -2, Kayalpatnam -16, Kulasekarapatnam -13, Keela Arasadi -15, Ettayapuram -2, Kadambur -3, Maniyachi -2.5, Kadalkudi -2 and Vaippar -3.