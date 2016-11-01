Rains continue in delta districts

Moderate, intermittent and widespread rains continued to lash delta districts on Monday even as the sky remained cloudy and overcast conditions prevailed when there was respite from the showers. The climatic conditions have infused some hope into the otherwise gloomy outlook of the farmers who had raised samba paddy in the region.

Farmers in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts have raised samba and thalady paddy crops on over nine lakh acres and they are in various stages of development. With the Mettur dam storage level plummeting and inflow into the dam dwindling to abysmal levels, the farmers were fearing for the samba and thalady paddy crops.

Moreover, the turn system being implemented at Grand Anicut also boosted their hopes of good and regular inflow in the channels. Water was not reaching the tail end areas of Cauvery, Vennar and Grand Anicut systems while those in the Coleroon irrigated regions were up in arms against the ``denial'' of water for them.

If water was not let into Coleroon, they alleged that the Veeranam tank could not be fed resulting in choking of drinking water supply to Chennai metropolis later on.

All their worst fears have been pushed to the background as of now with rains drenching the delta over the past three days. With the weatherman announcing the onset of North-East Monsoon that usually brings copious rains to the delta, more rains have been forecast for the days ahead cheering the farmers who were “petitioning” the rain gods for mercy and favour to save the standing samba and thalady crops.

Manalmedu in Nagapattinam district recorded 114 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8-30 a.m. on Monday . The chief amount of rainfall recorded (in mm) in other major centres in the delta region included Lower Anicut 46, Tirukkattupalli 27.2, Valangaiman 24.2, Orathanad 23.6, Vettikkadu 22.8, Pandavayaru Head 22.6, Mayiladuthurai 20, Tiruvarur 19.4, Kudavasal 17.6, Talaignayar 16.8, Echanviduthi 14, Manjalaru 13.6, Nidamangalam 12, Tiruvaiyaru 10, Grand Anicut 8.2, Thanjavur town 6 and Budalur 5.4 mm.

Salt pans marooned

The incessant rains over the past three days affected salt preparations in the vast pans at Vedaranyam and Agasthiyampalli areas where more than 3,000 acres are under salt industry. Though the sea remained rough, fishermen ventured out for their regular chore from the coastal villages in Nagapattinam district.