Rain drenches delta districts

Bringing cheer to anxious farmers who had raised samba paddy crop in the delta region, moderate to widespread rains lashed several parts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts on Sunday.

With water level at Mettur Dam dwindling and little inflow into the reservoir to talk about, the delta farmers were staring down the barrel when the discharge from Mettur was reduced to just 5,000 cusecs.

Leave alone the tail-end areas, even those along the banks of rivers and channels were not getting water for irrigation.

While transplanted crops started withering, those farmers who went in for direct sowing were depressed that the seeds sown did not germinate into saplings uniformly all over the field in several areas of Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts.

The rain gods seemed to have answered the fervent prayers of the delta farmers when it started raining on the night of Deepavali. Rain accompanied with lighting and thunder continued on Sunday. Several low lying areas were covered in sheet of water.

Rainfall (in mm) recorded in various centres in the 24 hours ending 8-30 a.m. on Sunday is as follows: Tiruvaiyaru 70, Valangaiman 60, Vedaranyam 42, Koraiyaru 35.8, Papanasam 32.6, Nannilam 32.4, Kudavasal 31.8, Vettikkadu 30.2, Pattukkottai, Lower Anicut and Nidamangalam 28 each, Tiruvarur 23.2, Pandavayaru Head 21.4, Coleroon 20, Kumbakonam 19, Grand Anicut 16, Mannargudi 14, Koradachery 12.8, Tirukkattupalli 8.2 and Thanjavur town 2 mm.