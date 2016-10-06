Rail passengers sore over sustained neglect of Thoothukudi

Thoothukudi, the industrial hub of south Tamil Nadu, is out of the radar of the Southern Railway, it seems.

Pleas for better amenities at the railway station here, speeding up the Pearl City Express and changing the timings of other trains have not been addressed and passengers continue to suffer

According to M. Piramanayagam, secretary, Thoothukudi District Passengers Welfare Association, most of the passengers boarding the Mysuru-Thoothukudi Express want to reach Thoothukudi at 9 a.m. instead of 11.15 a.m. They also want the departure time to be changed to 6 p.m. from 4.35 p.m.

Requests have also been made for change in timings of Pearl City Superfast Express to reach Chennai Egmore before 7 a.m.

“This is the only daily overnight train for passengers from Thoothukudi to Chennai. Since this train reaches Chennai Egmore at 7.50 a.m., there is considerable delay in starting the day’s work in Chennai”, he told The Hindu here on Wednesday. .

Trains like Rameswaram–Chennai Egmore Express had been speeded up by one hour. Tirunelveli–Chennai Egmore Nellai Express traverses the same distance as Pearl City Express but the journey time of the Tirunelveli train has been reduced by 40 minutes while it was reduced by just five minutes for the Thoothukudi train.

While the Tirunelveli passengers had three overnight trains to Chennai, those from Thoothukudi had only one.

Freight revenue

Thoothukudi was being used only to earn freight revenue from the sea port, he charged.

Thoothukudi railway station did not have a refreshment stall and even the basic need of a water bottle was out of reach of passengers, he said.

Parking fee for cars had also been increased to Rs 20 from Rs five., Mr. Piramanayagam said.