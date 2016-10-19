Rail blockade agitation continues

A total of 312 people courted arrest staging rail blockades in Dharmapuri and Morappur railway stations here on Tuesday.

The day two of the ‘48-hour rail blockade’ protests were called by farmers associations and political parties pressing for the constitution of the Cauvery Water Management Board.

On Tuesday morning, cadres belonging to CPI(M), CPI, VCK, MDMK Congress and Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi made an attempt to enter the railway station. A few cadres managed to get onto the track in time for the Karaikal Passenger that arrived at 11.15 a.m.

The train was delayed by a few minutes, before the protesters were removed.

Similarly, cadres belonging to the parties of the People’s Welfare Front

made a bid to block the West Coast Express at Morappur railway station. However, they were secured before they could enter the station.

In Dharmapuri railway station, over 230 persons including 26 women were arrested, and in Morappur, 82 protesters including 5 women were arrested.

Krishnagiri

Over 300 people courted arrest in Hosur and Samalpatty railway stations on Tuesday. In Hosur, over 250 protesters belonging to the CPI, CPI(M) ,VCK and MDMK along with the DMK cadre attempted to enter the railway station before they were intercepted by the police. Similarly, at Samalpatty in Uthangarai, over 50 protesters belonging to the Congress staged protests before being secured by the police.