Rag-pickers by day, burglars by night

The Kalasipalya police have arrested a five-member gang, including a 32-year-old man who has been evading arrest for five years. Members of the gang are from Tamil Nadu.

They used to roam around Bengaluru, in the guise of rag-pickers, to identify residences to burgle.

According to the police, those arrested are Murugesh (32), Shankar (29), Rajendra (40), Sumathi (45) and Latha (30). They are residents of Vaniyambadi, Vellore district in Tamil Nadu. They are related to each other.

Murugesh, Shankar and Rajendra used to come to the city in the morning under the guise of rag-pickers. They used to identify houses that were locked for a long time. “They would do this by looking at newspapers or milk packets piled up outside the door," said a police officer.

At night, the entire gang used to break open the lock using rods.

