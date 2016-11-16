Rag-pickers by day, burglars by night

The Kalasipalya police have arrested a five-member gang, including a 32-year-old man who has been evading arrest for five years. Members of the gang are from Tamil Nadu.
They used to roam around Bengaluru, in the guise of rag-pickers, to identify residences to burgle.
According to the police, those arrested are Murugesh (32), Shankar (29), Rajendra (40), Sumathi (45) and Latha (30). They are residents of Vaniyambadi, Vellore district in Tamil Nadu. They are related to each other.
Murugesh, Shankar and Rajendra used to come to the city in the morning under the guise of rag-pickers. They used to identify houses that were locked for a long time. “They would do this by looking at newspapers or milk packets piled up outside the door," said a police officer.
At night, the entire gang used to break open the lock using rods.
They are residents of Vaniyambadi, Vellore district in Tamil Nadu, and are related to
each other, police say
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor