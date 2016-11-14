RSS rally held

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) took out a rally in Nagercoil to mark the Rajaraja Cholan centenary and Ambedkar birth anniversary on Sunday.

The rally was inaugurated by RSS Kanniyakumari East District Secretary Jothindran. RSS cadres in the modified uniform – Khaki full pants and folded full sleeves – took out a rally from Vanchi Adhithan Street in Vadaseri to Nagaraja grounds.

At the end of the rally, a public meeting was organised. Velimalai Ashram Chaithanya Maharaj Swamy spoke.

District president of Seva Bharathi, RSS Kanniyakumari East District president Aadhi Swamigal participated.