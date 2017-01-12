Tamil Nadu

Protests, rallies for jallikattu

Protest rallies and prayers were organised in Dindigul and Theni districts in support of ‘jallikattu’ on Thursday.

A section of lawyers staged a demonstration in front of the district court in Periyakulam and took out a bike rally to the Collectorate from the court complex, demanding removal of ban on jallikattu. They handed over a petition to Collector N. Venkatachalam in this regard.

Similar rallies and demonstrations were conducted by lawyers in Uthamapalayam. They also handed over a petition to the Uthamapalayam Tahsildar pressing for their demand.

Residents of Chinnamanur and members of various social organisations, along with bulls, race bullocks and race carts, took out a peace rally in Chinnamanur. Hundreds of bull owners and race cart owners participated in the rally.

Residents of Pillamanaickenpatti staged a protest, with their eyes covered with black cloths. They had brought their bulls, which sported black cloths on their horns. People took out a candle light march and participated in a mass prayer held in a church praying for permission from the Supreme Court for conducting jallikattu during Pongal festival.

In Kodaikanal, volunteers, traders and local people staged a demonstration in front of the auditorium.

A section of students of Arulmigu Palani Andavar Arts College in Palani boycotted classes and staged a demonstration.

