Protests force CM to leave without inaugurating jallikattu

Jallikattu was conducted in various parts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday even as protests continued at Alanganallur in Madurai where people refused to hold the famous sport seeking a “permanent solution”, forcing Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to leave for Chennai without inaugurating it.

Mr. Panneerselvam had on Saturday said he would inaugurate the bull taming sport at Alanganallur, famous for holding jallikattu events, at 10 a.m.

Groups of protesters continued to stay put at several locations in the state, including the Marina Beach at Chennai, epicentre of the stir for the last six days. The protesters are seeking a permanent solution for holding the sport, besides a ban on animal rights group PETA.

As protesters demanded a permanent solution for holding the sport and raised slogans that ordinance was only a temporary measure, Mr. Panneerselvam said: the “State’s jallikattu ordinance route is permanent, robust and sustainable, will be made into a law in the coming Assembly session.”

He reiterated that there was no ban following the promulgation of the ordinance.

The Chief Minister said the ordinance will be replaced by a law after bringing in a bill in the Assembly session, beginning at Chennai on Monday.

Speaking to reporters at Madurai before leaving for Chennai, Mr. Panneerselvam said, “The ban on jallikattu has been removed completely, the sport will be held at Alanganallur, on a date decided by local people.”

He said jallikattu was held in all parts of Tamil Nadu with the local adminstration and police taking all stipulated measures to hold the sport.

Continuing blockades and agitations here at Alanganallur and Tamukkam grounds, besides neighbouring Natham Kovilpatti in Dindigul, put a question mark over Mr. Panneerselvam inaugurating jallikattu.

Mr. Panneerselvam, who had announced that he would inaugurate jallikattu at Alanganallur, had to stay back in a hotel here following the stir there by protesters who demanded a permanent measure to be in place.

Following that, Mr. Panneerselvam was expected to inaugurate jallikattu at Natham Kovilpatti in Dindigul. However, protests erupted there too placing the same demand for a “permanent solution.”