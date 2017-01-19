The seven days of jallikattu protests
Protests continue in Tiruvannamalai
Students and youth continued their fast on at Tiruvannamalai on Wednesday in support of jallikattu.
The protesters are camping in front of the Revenue Divisional Office on Tindivanam Road.
The participants carried placards all through the day. They demanded a ban on PETA and spoke on the importance of preserving the local breeds of cattle. They wanted permission to conduct jallikattu and release of those arrested for participating in the protests.
The former Minister and Tiruvannamalai MLA E.V. Velu called on the protesters and expressed his solidarity with them. Mr. Velu attempted to speak about how supportive the DMK was on the issue. Suddenly, a section of participants raised slogans against politicising the issue. However, Mr. Velu continued for a short while before concluding his speech.
Representatives of different associations, including dentists’ association, advocates association, autorickshaw drivers’ association, document writers’ association, left-leaning ‘TamilNadu Kalai Ilakkiya Perumandram’, Hindu Munnani, and photographers association called on the protesters and expressed their solidarity with them.
While the organisers announced that the protests had been concluded by evening, participants continued with the fast despite objections from police.
