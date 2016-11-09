Protests after car fatally knocks down milkman

Angry residents gathered at R.K. Hegde Nagar on Sunday morning after a student from Tanzania allegedly mowed down 55-year-old milk vendor Veluswamy, who was on his morning delivery rounds on a scooter. The 22-year-old student, who the police say was under the influence of alcohol, was returning from a party when the incident occurred around 5.50 a.m.

Later, passersby and residents, led by the family members of the deceased, blocked the road and prevented the police from clearing the scene until the student was arrested. Kelvin, who is majoring in computer applications in a private college, was returning to his home at Sampigehalli with two friends after a house party. “He was driving rashly and was under the influence of alcohol. We have booked him for drunk driving and causing death due to negligence,” said the inspector of Chikajala traffic police station. According to eyewitness accounts, on impact, the milk vendor was tossed onto the road and sustained severe head injuries.

Passersby immediately alerted the police, but by the time they arrived at the scene, a crowd of angry residents had already blocked the road. Realising that the situation was volatile, police from Chikkajala and Sampigehalli stations rushed to the spot.

