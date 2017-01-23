Tamil Nadu

Protesters call off stir after police intervention

PERSISTENT: A section of students of Voorhees College refused to call off their agitation in support of jallikattu on Monday.

PERSISTENT: A section of students of Voorhees College refused to call off their agitation in support of jallikattu on Monday.   | Photo Credit: C_VENKATACHALAPATHY

They tell the students with the promulgation of Ordinance their main demand is met

.

Pro-jallikattu protesters, who were camping at the Old Bus Stand since January 18, left on Monday morning after the police asked them to disperse.

However, college students in different parts of the district such as Walajah, Ranipet, Gudiyatham and Vellore staged protests condemning the police action against students who were protesting on the Marina Beach in Chennai.

Students of Voorhees College staged a demonstration demanding a permanent solution to the conduct of jallikattu in the State and ban on PETA.

According to a jallikattu supporter who was present at the Old Bus Stand in the morning, the police had approached them around 7.30 a.m. and asked them to disperse from the venue.

“Only about 60 of us were present at the protest venue at that time. Many had gone home for a bath. The police told us to leave the bus stand. Some of us did not want to give up the protest and remained seated. But we decided to leave the bus stand as the police were persistent,” he said.

A police officer said they convinced the students that their demand to conduct jallikattu had been met following the promulgation of an ordinance. “We told them that the State government has assured us that jallikattu will be held without any hassles. While some left the venue, a few remained but dispersed in 10 to 15 minutes,” he said.

Following this, at least 30 police personnel were deployed on security at the Old Bus Stand. Normal bus services resumed from the terminus amid police security.

Jallikattu supporters at Vaniyambadi ended their protest in the afternoon.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 23, 2020 5:53:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Protesters-call-off-stir-after-police-intervention/article17082986.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY