Protest against relocation of teachers from Annamalai University

The Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers Association (TNGCTA) on Friday staged a demonstration against the State government’s move to relocate 1,150 surplus teachers from Annamalai University to government colleges.

The demonstration held in front of Government Arts College. Speakers at the protest said surplus teachers, including 74 physical education teachers, are to be posted in arts and science colleges, polytechnic and engineering colleges.

The move would affect the prospects of guest lecturers and young graduates who were aspiring for jobs in government colleges, they added. Last year, when 350 teachers from the Annamalai Univerisity were posted in government colleges across the State, the TNGCTA protested.

Joint Action Committee coordinator K.Balamurugan, zonal president of the association, G.Elango, zonal treasurer Vigneswaran, branch secretary M.Sellan and secretary A.Sugumaran participated.

Mr.Elango said protests were held in all five government colleges in the Vellore region on Friday.