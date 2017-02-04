Tamil Nadu

Protest against relocation of teachers from Annamalai University

The Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers Association (TNGCTA) on Friday staged a demonstration against the State government’s move to relocate 1,150 surplus teachers from Annamalai University to government colleges.

The demonstration held in front of Government Arts College. Speakers at the protest said surplus teachers, including 74 physical education teachers, are to be posted in arts and science colleges, polytechnic and engineering colleges.

The move would affect the prospects of guest lecturers and young graduates who were aspiring for jobs in government colleges, they added. Last year, when 350 teachers from the Annamalai Univerisity were posted in government colleges across the State, the TNGCTA protested.

Joint Action Committee coordinator K.Balamurugan, zonal president of the association, G.Elango, zonal treasurer Vigneswaran, branch secretary M.Sellan and secretary A.Sugumaran participated.

Mr.Elango said protests were held in all five government colleges in the Vellore region on Friday.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 4:36:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Protest-against-relocation-of-teachers-from-Annamalai-University/article17185724.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY