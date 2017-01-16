Protest against ban an undemocratic act: PT

Puthiya Tamilagam leader K. Krishnasamy has described the protests staged by supporters of jallikattu as undemocratic and authoritarian.

Noting that the ban on the bull taming sport was imposed by the Supreme Court, in a chat on Facebook on Friday, the Dalit leader said by portraying jallikattu as the culture of farmers, many were openly encouraging people to defy the highest judiciary of the land. “Is this not an example of undemocratic, authoritarian mindset? If every village defies established laws just because it goes against their ‘tradition’, how can we remain a democratic country,” he asked.

According to him, the youth are being misled by politicians.

“Pongal is primarily a harvest festival. But agriculture in Tamil Nadu is in doldrums and farmers have lost their crops. They are killing themselves because of farm debts. We expected the college students and those working in private companies to come out and protest against the State government and put pressure to provide compensation to these farmers. Did anybody come?” he asked.

He wanted to know why protesters did not get together and raise their voice against honour killings and attacks on fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Taking a dig at the Dravidian parties, Mr. Krishnasamy said, “They (Dravidian parties) espouse rationalism and atheism. But they are saying that jallikattu is a part of Tamil identity. Jallikattu was basically about sacrificing blood or life to the gods.”