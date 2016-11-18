Project to attract and retain youth in agriculture

An interaction meeting on “Attracting and retaining youth in Agriculture (ARYA)”, a project sanctioned by the Indian Council of Agriculture (ICAR) is being implemented at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Thirupathisagaram in Kanniyakumari district.

A release issued by KVK here on Wednesday, said that the main objective of the project was to provide complete knowledge and skill on processing, value addition and marketing of coconut and banana products through capacity building programmes involving research and development organizations.

Hundred rural youths were identified as incubators for establishment of four registered commodity based groups with 25 members in each group for coconut and banana and establishment of processing units of value added products.

Professors and Heads of Agricultural Research Station, Thirupathisaram, Horticultural Research Station, Pechiparai, Floricultural Research Station, Thovalai, Officials from Department of Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Agribusiness and Marketing, Sericulture, Lead Bank Manager and progressive farmers of Kanyakumari district participated in the meeting held on Wednesday.

Programme Coordinator R. Premavathi welcomed the gathering. N. Thavaprakaash, Assistant Professor (Agronomy) explained about the project and its action plan for 2016-17.

M.I. Manivannan, Assistant Professor (Horticulture) of KVK proposed vote of thanks, the release added.