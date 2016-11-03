Programme on water management begins

The ICAR – Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation (IISWC), Regional Center in Udhagamandalam organised a 21-day long programme for 23 scientists and assistant professors from across the country on “Advanced Technologies in Watershed Hydrology to Mitigate Climate Change Impact on Soil and Water Resources. The inaugural function was held on Monday.

Dr. D.K. Singh, Professor at the Division of Agriculture Engineering in the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi, who was the special guest at the inauguration, said that climate change was set to play a major role in the coming years and that its effects needed to be mitigated through shrewd management of water resources.

While discussing the importance of simulation models which factor into account the effects climate change would have on hydrological flows, Mr. Singh also drew attention to the fact that knowledge of simulation models could also be drawn upon when defending Indian agricultural practices.

He said that the International Food Policy Research Institute had stated that irrigation, through groundwater wells accounted for a significant chunk of greenhouse gas emissions, as the water was pumped by electricity produced by thermal power plants. “However, research into the assertion revealed that the estimates were 2.5 times higher than what our research figures show,” he said.

B.J. Pandian, Director, Water Technology Center (WTC), TNAU, who delivered the inaugural address, said that the focus now was to improve the “demand-side management” of water in the future. “We need to improve efficiency in water usage by at least 20 percent,” he said, stating that water earmarked for agricultural use was set to reduce as industrial and energy needs increase.

Dr. S. Manivanan, Principal Scientist at the ICAR-IISWC, and Dr. OPS Khola, Principal Scientist and Head of the institute, were also present at the function.