Postal Dept. to provide ATM cards to SB account holders

The Postal Department will provide Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards to all Savings Bank (SB) account holders of the Salem Head Post Office in the city before November 24.

Core banking

In a press release issued here on Friday, B. Arumugam, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Salem East Postal Division, said that all the post offices had been inter-connected, thanks to core banking.

Operating accounts

The SB account holders of post offices of any part of the country could operate their accounts from any centre.

The Postal Department had opened ATMs in more than 1,000 centres across the country.

ATMs had been opened in Salem East division head post office and also at the Attur head post office.

Collect cards

The SB account holders could collect the ATM cards by handing over copy of the Aadhaar card or voters identity cards at the head post office, the release added.