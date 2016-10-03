Poompuhar’s crafts expo showcases range of products

The Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited, popularly known as “Poompuhar”, is showcasing an array of handicrafts, handloom products and jewellery at an exhibition in Vellore.

The Corporation markets the products of craftsmen through its network of 15 showrooms across Tamil Nadu and also at New Delhi and Kolkata.

It provides marketing avenues for the artisans through exhibitions held across the country. This year, more than 250 exhibitions are being conducted all over the country and abroad.

One such exhibition – “Crafts Expo” – sponsored by the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), New Delhi, is on in Vellore till October 10. For art lovers, “Crafts Expo” has on display different handicrafts such as brass lamps, Thanjavur art plates, terracotta and rosewood products, rosewood inlay work panels, sandalwood products, bronze icons and brassware items.

There are also jute products, Tanjore and Jaipur paintings, Kondapalli dolls and Marapachi dolls, a press release said.

“We have put on display a wide range of textile and jewellery products. Textile varieties from other parts of the country such as Kolkata, Jaipur and Mumbai are also available here. There are also jewellery made out of terracotta and one gram gold jewels, apart from ‘navarathnam’, silver and jute jewels,” said A.N. Xavier, manager, Poompuhar.

Sarees, dress materials, ‘churidars’, kurtas, bed spreads, purses and hand bags, cushion covers wooden articles and leather products are on display at the expo. Poompuhar expects sales of Rs. 12 lakh from this exhibition. A special discount of 10 to 20 per cent is offered on various crafts.

The exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Khanna Mahal, Anna Salai.