Pongal gifts ready

Family card holders will receive sarees and dhotis before Pongal free of cost.
Harmandar Singh, Principal Secretary, Department of Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi, and C. Munianathan, Director, Handloom and Textiles, on Wednesday determined adherence to production schedule by handloom and powerloom cooperative societies.
At a meeting chaired by District Collector S. Prabakar, the senior officials emphasised on timely manufacture of sarees and dhotis through attainment of full productivity and fulfilment of target, and conformity to quality norms.
Representatives of 46 powerloom cooperative societies in Tiruchengodu, 42 in Erode, 13 in Tirupur and 12 in Coimbatore took part.
Handloom societies have been set target to produce 3,45,800 sarees, and 3,67,982 dhotis.
