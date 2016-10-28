Policemen arrested in robbery case

Four persons, including three policemen, have been arrested in connection with the case of a textiles industrialist being robbed of his cash and a mobile phone by a gang in July.

Inspector Muthu Kumar, Sub-Inspector Saravanan, and constable Dharmendran, all from K. Paramathi station in Karur district, and Sudheer Kumar, are already under custody in the Coimbatore Central Prison in connection with another case.

Now, the Tirupur Police recorded their arrest in the robbery case also.

Extortion

The industrialist, who runs a wet processing unit in the knitwear cluster in Tirupur, had also accused the four of demanding extortion money and harassing him.