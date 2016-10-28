Policemen arrested in robbery case

Four persons, including three policemen, have been arrested in connection with the case of a textiles industrialist being robbed of his cash and a mobile phone by a gang in July.
Inspector Muthu Kumar, Sub-Inspector Saravanan, and constable Dharmendran, all from K. Paramathi station in Karur district, and Sudheer Kumar, are already under custody in the Coimbatore Central Prison in connection with another case.
Now, the Tirupur Police recorded their arrest in the robbery case also.
Extortion
The industrialist, who runs a wet processing unit in the knitwear cluster in Tirupur, had also accused the four of demanding extortion money and harassing him.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor