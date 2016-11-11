Police file a case of unnatural death in Thandarai

Veraiyur police have booked a case of unnatural death in the incident relating to the death of six members of a family in Thandari.

As the autopsy report of Christha (65), the last of the six deceased, suggested that she died due to yellow phosphorous poisoning, the district administration referred the matter to police.

Though the family members of the deceased were still reluctant to consider it as a case that required police intervention,

Village Administrative Officer of the village Engels Prabu lodged a police complaint on Wednesday.

Based on the petition, Veraiyur police booked a case under section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC) that deals with unnatural or suspicious death. The investigation has been initiated.

Christopher (13), Vinoth Kumar (23), Nelson (9), Prithika Merlin (7), Joseph (70) and Christha -- all belonging to the same family-- died between October 7 and October 31.