Police distribute sweets to tribal people

In a bid to build better ties with tribal communities in the border areas, the Nilgiris district police, in the presence of DSPs in-charge of police stations near the Kerala and Karnataka borders, distributed Deepavali gifts, clothes, crackers and sweets to more than 450 families on Friday and Saturday.
Sweet packets, clothes for children and crackers were distributed at Thambanericombai, Bellathicombai, Thaniyakandi, JJ Nagar in Ooty Rural sub division, at Naickanpadi, Ellamalai, Ellen Estate, Bharathi Nagar, Kurinji Veedu, Karumbakolli, Boothanatham, Chemmanatham, Muthukuli, Nagampalli, Mandakarrar in Gudalur division and at other villages in Devala sub division and Coonoor.
