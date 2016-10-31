Tamil Nadu

Police distribute sweets to tribal people

In a bid to build better ties with tribal communities in the border areas, the Nilgiris district police, in the presence of DSPs in-charge of police stations near the Kerala and Karnataka borders, distributed Deepavali gifts, clothes, crackers and sweets to more than 450 families on Friday and Saturday.

Areas

Sweet packets, clothes for children and crackers were distributed at Thambanericombai, Bellathicombai, Thaniyakandi, JJ Nagar in Ooty Rural sub division, at Naickanpadi, Ellamalai, Ellen Estate, Bharathi Nagar, Kurinji Veedu, Karumbakolli, Boothanatham, Chemmanatham, Muthukuli, Nagampalli, Mandakarrar in Gudalur division and at other villages in Devala sub division and Coonoor.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 31, 2020 8:42:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Police-distribute-sweets-to-tribal-people/article16085602.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY