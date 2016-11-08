Tamil Nadu

Plea to repair school building

Office-bearers of School Development Committee of Panchayat Union Primary School at Kendaiyantheru village panchayat in Karambakudi block have urged the district administration to take immediate steps for repair and maintenance of the school building which was constructed about two-and-a-half decades ago.

In a petition submitted to Collector S. Ganesh on Monday, the office-bearers said that part of the ceiling of the school building collapsed on October 27. Ever since that mishap, the school was functioning in a nearby anganwadi as a temporary measure.

The district administration should undertake repairs of the building. The school had a strength of 30 students, they said.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 2:39:12 AM |

