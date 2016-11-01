Plea to close TASMAC shop

: Residents of Nullivilai and surrounding villages and members of ‘Makkal Adikaram’ submitted a petition to the Collector, Sajjansingh R. Chavan, on Monday appealing for the permanent closure of a TASMAC retail outlet.

The petitioners recalled that residents of 11 villages, including Nullivilai, Karangadu and MGR Colony, had held a demonstration seeking closure of two TASMAC liquor shops on October 4, following which closure of one shop was ordered and an assurance given to close the other in 30 days. The deadline for the second shop would end on November 3, the petition said and appealed to the Collector to order permanent closure of the shop and ensure that no TASMAC liquor shop was opened in the area in future.