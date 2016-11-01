Tamil Nadu

Plea to close TASMAC shop

: Residents of Nullivilai and surrounding villages and members of ‘Makkal Adikaram’ submitted a petition to the Collector, Sajjansingh R. Chavan, on Monday appealing for the permanent closure of a TASMAC retail outlet.

The petitioners recalled that residents of 11 villages, including Nullivilai, Karangadu and MGR Colony, had held a demonstration seeking closure of two TASMAC liquor shops on October 4, following which closure of one shop was ordered and an assurance given to close the other in 30 days. The deadline for the second shop would end on November 3, the petition said and appealed to the Collector to order permanent closure of the shop and ensure that no TASMAC liquor shop was opened in the area in future.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 8:34:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Plea-to-close-TASMAC-shop/article16086599.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY