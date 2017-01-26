Plea seeks CBI probe into clashbetween jallikattu supporters, police

: An advocate has approached the Madras High Court seeking direction for a CBI enquiry into the violence that rocked the city on Monday following a clash between the pro-jallikattu protesters and the police.

The petitioner, advocate B. Kumar, also wanted the court to direct the Commissioner of Police, Chennai, to file a report on the incident. Justice R. Mahadevan, before whom the plea came up for hearing, adjourned the plea to January 30 without passing any interim orders.

Mr. Kumar alleged that the city police failed to follow the guidelines set out in the Madras Police Act and the Supreme Court while handling the “peaceful” protesters staging protests in favour of jallikattu.

“The Madras High Court rightly intervened by admitting a criminal original petition and issued certain directions to the police and the protesters. But the police handled the situation totally in contravention of the law laid down by this High Court and the Supreme Court in connection with dispersal of a mob,” advocate K. Balu, who appeared for the petitioner, said.

The petitioner also contended that a representation sent to the police officials in this regard on January 24 was pending without any progress, prompting him to approach the court.

Recording his submission, Justice Mahadevan said that the representation might just have reached the officials and that they might need some more time to respond.

A similar petition filed by another advocate, which is yet to be cleared by the high court registry, seeking action against animal rights activist Radha Rajan and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy for their alleged remarks “insulting” Tamil people and their culture is also likely to be heard by the court on Monday.