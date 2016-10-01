Tamil Nadu

Photo identity cards for differently abled persons

To facilitate buying concession tickets easy for the differently abled persons and to prevent misuse of the facility, Railway administration is issuing photo ID cards for them all over the Indian Railways.

In Salem Railway Division, so far 5,326 applications were received for issue of photo ID cards for the differently abled persons, at Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur and Karur railway stations.

Of these, 5,173 have already collected the ID cards from the places where they submitted the applications. A total of 189 applicants are yet to receive the identity cards.

Since the doctor’s certification has to be verified before handing over the ID cards, the remaining 189 beneficiaries can approach the appropriate authorities in the centres where they submitted their applications on or before October 5 to receive their ID cards in person. They may also contact mobile No. 98409 16964 for any assistance in this regard, an official press release of the Salem Railway Division issued here on Friday said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY