Photo identity cards for differently abled persons

To facilitate buying concession tickets easy for the differently abled persons and to prevent misuse of the facility, Railway administration is issuing photo ID cards for them all over the Indian Railways.

In Salem Railway Division, so far 5,326 applications were received for issue of photo ID cards for the differently abled persons, at Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur and Karur railway stations.

Of these, 5,173 have already collected the ID cards from the places where they submitted the applications. A total of 189 applicants are yet to receive the identity cards.

Since the doctor’s certification has to be verified before handing over the ID cards, the remaining 189 beneficiaries can approach the appropriate authorities in the centres where they submitted their applications on or before October 5 to receive their ID cards in person. They may also contact mobile No. 98409 16964 for any assistance in this regard, an official press release of the Salem Railway Division issued here on Friday said.