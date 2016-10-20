Photo exhibition on marine park opens

Seeking to create an awareness of the rich marine wealth of Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park among the public, the Ramanathapuram unit of Department of Government Museums organised a photo exhibition at its museum here.

P. Aasaithambi, Curator, Department of Archaeology, inaugurated the exhibition on Wednesday. The photo exhibition, showcasing the marine biodiversity and ecosystems such as coral reefs, sea grass and mangroves in the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park, comprising 21 islets, will be held till October 27.

The Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve (GOMBRT) has helped the Department of Museums by making available about 40 photographs of the various marine wealth to be displayed in the exhibition.

“The exhibition is aimed at educating people about the national park and the need to preserve the rich marine resources,” V. Sivakumar, Curator, Government Museum, said.