Tamil Nadu

Photo exhibition on marine park opens

Seeking to create an awareness of the rich marine wealth of Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park among the public, the Ramanathapuram unit of Department of Government Museums organised a photo exhibition at its museum here.

P. Aasaithambi, Curator, Department of Archaeology, inaugurated the exhibition on Wednesday. The photo exhibition, showcasing the marine biodiversity and ecosystems such as coral reefs, sea grass and mangroves in the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park, comprising 21 islets, will be held till October 27.

The Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve (GOMBRT) has helped the Department of Museums by making available about 40 photographs of the various marine wealth to be displayed in the exhibition.

“The exhibition is aimed at educating people about the national park and the need to preserve the rich marine resources,” V. Sivakumar, Curator, Government Museum, said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 11:04:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Photo-exhibition-on-marine-park-opens/article16076422.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY