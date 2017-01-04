Personal enmity suspected behind ex-Speaker’s murder

: The armed gang that killed former Puducherry Speaker V.M.C. Sivakumar at Neravy in Karaikal district on Tuesday, also pounced on his gunman and took away the weapon in his possession, police sources said.

Sivakumar had been provided with a gunman for a few years now as he reportedly faced a threat to his life. The gang members fled the spot in motorcycles after committing the crime.

A senior police officer told The Hindu over phone that the murder was committed due to “previous personal enmity”.

The body of Sivakumar was taken to the Karaikal Government Hospital where a post mortem was conducted later in the evening. Puducherry Agriculture Minister Kamalakannan and AIADMK Karaikal South MLA K.A.U. Asana visited to the Government Hospital.

Upon completion of post mortem, the body was handed over to his family members and taken to T.R. Pattinam. The T.R. Pattinam Police Circle Inspector would investigate the murder case as the spot comes under his jurisdiction. The gunman would also be quizzed by the investigators probing the case. A special task force would assist the T.R. Pattinam Police in the investigation, said the officer.

Sivakumar, who has been in politics for over 35 years, joined the AIADMK in the presence of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in Chennai just before the 2016 Assembly elections.