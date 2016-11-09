Permits of 54 lorries cancelled

The district administration has cancelled the permits of 54 lorries after they were impounded for sand smuggling. The action followed a show-cause notice issued to the owners of the lorries, whose permits were issued by Hosur Road Transport Office. Following an inquiry, it was found that the lorries were allegedly transporting sand.

Over 30 lorries with permits from other district RTOs have also been recommended for cancellation of permits. The district administration has written to the RTOs of Bengaluru, Namakkal, Tiruchengode, Coimbatore, Thiruvanammalai. Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Dharmapuri and Marthaandam.

The Road Transport Office also launched a crackdown on autorickshaws that are plying passengers on the highway of Shoolagiri. Six such vehicles have been seized, permits of two vehicles have been withdrawn

temporarily and four vehicles stripped of their permits permanently.

The crackdown on lorries and other vehicles would be continued in Hosur circle.