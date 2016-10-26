Periyar University set to launch e-governance initiative

Periyar University has already incorporated technologies to implement e-governance initiatives on the campus, said C. Swaminathan, Vice Chancellor.

The e-governance initiatives of the university includes publication of results through SMS, accepting on-line payment of fees, e-library and bar-coding answer sheets, Dr. Swaminathan said while speaking at the inaugural of the day long workshop on ‘Digital India’ organised by the NSS Cell of Periyar University in association with Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology here on Monday.

Empowerment

Meenakshi Subramaniam, senior consultant, seMT, Tamil Nadu e-governance Agency, Chennai, in her keynote address said that the Central Government was focussing on the key issues of developing digital infrastructure, governance and services on demand and digital empowerment of citizens.

S. Nandakumar, NSS Coordinator of Periyar University, said that the objective of the workshop is to rope in student community in transforming India in to a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

C. Samuel Chellaiah, regional director of NSS, Chennai, also spoke.

In view of promoting the theme of the workshop among the NSS volunteers, competitions such as quiz, skit and poster making formed part of the event, in which more than 200 students from different colleges affiliated to Periyar University participated.