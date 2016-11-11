People wait in queues outside banks to exchange old notes

People thronged all branches of nationalised banks and cooperative banks in the district for exchanging demonetised currency notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 on Thursday.

Bank sources said that Rs.72 crore in Rs.100 denominations was dispatched to all branches in the district to be issued to customers.

Tight security was provided in all branches in the city. All customers were asked to stand in queue outside the branch and were allowed to enter the SBI bank in batches for depositing the amount. Sufficient police force was deployed at the SBI main branch and RM Colony branch. Superintendent of Police A. Savaranan inspected security arrangements at SBI and interacted with the bank manager.

Except IOB and Karur Vysya Bank, all nationalised banks issued only Rs.100 notes this morning. Both banks issued Rs.2,000 currency notes.

In Batlagundu, coop banks had a tough time owing to shortage of 100 currency notes.

Many aged people waited in long queues to exchange OAP for their day today expenses. Capitalising the urgency, a school in Batlagundu assured to pay all dues including bus fees using old currencies before November 11. Forms were also running out in some branches.

Dindigul Corporation Commissioner M. Manoharan too announced that residents could pay tax arrears till November 11 using invalid Rs.500 and Rs.1000 currency notes.

Theni

In Theni also, the IOB branch distributed Rs.2000 notes to account holders. It issued one Rs.2,000 currency note to each account holder and the rest in Rs.100 notes.

Several branches had tough time in handling large crowd on the first day.