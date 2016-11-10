People scramble to exchange notes

Demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes became the talk of the town on Wednesday, with people making frantic attempts to exchange the currency notes. Traders in the Fort City said they were badly hit as business was dull.

Hours after the Prime Minister declared that the two high value currencies would cease to be legal tender, Velloreans made a beeline to ATMs and petrol bunks to get the currencies exchanged.

However, things took a different turn on Wednesday as many commercial establishments stopped accepting Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes. Some restaurants and jewellery shops put up notices saying the two currencies were no longer valid. Customers were asked to pay using credit/debit cards.

R.B. Gnanavelu, secretary of Tamil Nadu Vannigar Sangangalin Peramaippu, Vellore, said business was badly hit during the day. A. Balu, president of Vellore Town Nethaji Market Kaikari Vyabarigal Sangam, said there was huge shortage of Rs. 50 and Rs. 100 notes. “We accepted Rs. 500 from customers as otherwise our vegetables will perish with no takers. We will exchange these notes with banks,” he said.

A jeweller said no shop carried out sales on Wednesday. “We had customers coming in but we did not sell any jewel. There was no business apart from exchange of old for new jewels. We accepted credit bills from persons with whom we are familiar. It will take at least two days for normalcy to return,” he said.

It was a difficult time for persons like Kumar, a resident of Sathuvachari, who wanted to travel in a taxi to a neighbouring district on work.

“When I called to book a trip, a taxi operator said they would not accept Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes. I had to call two to three operators to check if they accepted the notes. I had a tough time getting a cab,” he said.

One baker, however, made it easy for customers. He offered to accept card payment for purchases lesser than Rs. 200 when customers paid in Rs. 100 notes. “They can use the change for other urgent requirements. I can accept Rs. 500 notes but I am short of change,” he added.

A private hospital in the city also relaxed the norms for patients and accepted Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 for payments.

T. Basheeruddin, a consumer activist, said that the government could have allowed use of these two currencies for persons making small purchases, for instance less than Rs. 3,000, for a stipulated period.

“Many travellers were caught unawares. A friend travelling from Ambur to Andhra Pradesh was made to alight from a government bus after he produced Rs. 500 for ticket. The government should have made it easy for persons making small purchases. They need not have allowed the use of these currencies for bulk purchases,” he said.