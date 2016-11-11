People rush to banks, post offices to exchange notes

Panic-stricken people rushed to banks and post offices in various parts of the district to exchange Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, which have been demonetised by the government, on Thursday. However, bank officials said people need not panic as they can exchange the two notes in banks till December 31.

As the crowds swelled at banks and post offices, officials faced a tough time handling the situation. An official of a nationalised bank said they were disbursing all available currencies in exchange of the two notes. “We are expecting the new Rs. 500 and Rs. 2,000 notes from the Reserve Bank of India,” he said.

Another bank official said people need to be sensitised as it was a panic-like situation. “People are queuing up at banks. They have time till December 31, 2016 to exchange the notes. They need not panic. They can exchange their notes for their day-to-day activities at the banks,” he said. Officials added that there was a shortage of Rs. 100 notes. “People can also deposit the money in their respective savings bank accounts and withdraw later too,” he added.

Over Rs. 1 cr. deposited

There were serpentine queues at post offices too. An official of Vellore Postal Division said that the Vellore Head Post Office alone saw savings account holders deposit close to Rs. 70 lakh in their accounts, while it was Rs. 50 lakh at the Gandhi Nagar post office.

“We received cash to the tune of Rs. 22 lakh from a bank in the denomination of Rs. 100, Rs. 20 and Rs. 10. We distributed the cash to the Head Post Office, 47 sub offices and 104 branch offices, which are located in rural areas, in Vellore postal division,” an official said.

He added that persons, who do not have postal savings accounts, also exchanged the two notes for up to Rs. 4,000 in the post offices on producing identity cards such as Aadhaar cards. A few private banks disbursed the newly introduced Rs. 2,000 notes.