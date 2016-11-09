Tamil Nadu

Pensioners stage demonstration

COLLECTIVE CALL: Members of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Pensioners’ Welfare Organisation stage a demonstration demanding restoration of old pension system, in Erode on Tuesday.PHOTO: M. GOVARTHAN

COLLECTIVE CALL: Members of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Pensioners’ Welfare Organisation stage a demonstration demanding restoration of old pension system, in Erode on Tuesday.PHOTO: M. GOVARTHAN  

Pensioners of electricity department staged a demonstration on Tuesday calling for restoration of old pension system.

The demonstrators belonging to Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Penisoners’ Welfare Association demanded scrapping of the new pension scheme and return of deducted amounts.

Other demands

Their other demands included consideration of the service for the duration of contract employment for pension and settlement of benefits to retirees under the new pension scheme without any pre-conditions.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 13, 2020 1:21:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Pensioners-stage-demonstration/article16440381.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY