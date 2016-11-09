Pensioners stage demonstration

Pensioners of electricity department staged a demonstration on Tuesday calling for restoration of old pension system.
The demonstrators belonging to Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Penisoners’ Welfare Association demanded scrapping of the new pension scheme and return of deducted amounts.
Other demands
Their other demands included consideration of the service for the duration of contract employment for pension and settlement of benefits to retirees under the new pension scheme without any pre-conditions.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor